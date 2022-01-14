Financial Sector Update for 01/14/2022: JPM, EBC, WFC

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) also were both falling around 2.2%.

Bitcoin was 0.2% higher at $42,927 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 5.9 basis points higher at 1.770%.

In company news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) dropped 6.2% after Friday reporting a 0.2% drop in Q4 revenue compared with year-ago levels, dipping to $29.26 billion and missing Wall Street expectations for $29.78 billion in revenue as declines in its trading and wealth management arms offset a surge in investment banking during the December quarter.

Eastern Bankshares (EBC) was slipping 0.1% after saying it was transferring its cannabis-related business acquired through its November merger with Century Bank and Trust to privately held Needham Bank. Financial terms of the deal, which also includes Eastern's money service business deposit relationships, were not disclosed.

Wells Fargo (WFC) rose 2.3% after the financial services giant reported Q4 net income of of $1.38 per share, more than doubling its $0.66 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expected $1.00 per share. Total revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31 grew 12.8% year-over-year to $20.86 billion, also exceeding the $18.61 billion Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.