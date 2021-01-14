Banking
UPST

Financial Sector Update for 01/14/2021: UPST,FRC,PW

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.9%.

In company news, Upstart Holdings (UPST) climbed 7% after Thursday saying Puerto Rico-based OFG Bancorp (OFG) selected its artificial intelligence-powered interface to more quickly process loan applications and price auto loans.

To the downside, First Republic Bank (FRC) slipped 1.6% despite Thursday reporting Q4 net income of $1.60 per share, improving on a $1.39 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting First Republic to earn $1.53 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31. Total revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $1.11 billion, also exceeding the $1.04 billion analyst mean.

Power REIT (PW) fell 9.7% after Thursday announcing its purchase of a 4.3-acre land parcel in Ordway, Colo., along with plans to build a 21,548-square-foot greenhouse and cannabis processing facility for a combined $1.8 million. The real estate investment trust is expecting the deal will boost its yearly core funds from operations by $0.09 per share and increase its total core FFO to $2.44 per share on an annualized run-rate basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPST FRC PW

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular