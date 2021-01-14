Financial Sector Update for 01/14/2021: UPST,FRC,PW

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.9%.

In company news, Upstart Holdings (UPST) climbed 7% after Thursday saying Puerto Rico-based OFG Bancorp (OFG) selected its artificial intelligence-powered interface to more quickly process loan applications and price auto loans.

To the downside, First Republic Bank (FRC) slipped 1.6% despite Thursday reporting Q4 net income of $1.60 per share, improving on a $1.39 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting First Republic to earn $1.53 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31. Total revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $1.11 billion, also exceeding the $1.04 billion analyst mean.

Power REIT (PW) fell 9.7% after Thursday announcing its purchase of a 4.3-acre land parcel in Ordway, Colo., along with plans to build a 21,548-square-foot greenhouse and cannabis processing facility for a combined $1.8 million. The real estate investment trust is expecting the deal will boost its yearly core funds from operations by $0.09 per share and increase its total core FFO to $2.44 per share on an annualized run-rate basis.

