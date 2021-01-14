Banking
LMND

Financial Sector Update for 01/14/2021: LMND,UPST,FRC,PW

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks continued to advance this afternoon ahead of President-elect Joe Biden detailing his COVID-19 stimulus package later Thursday, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.9%.

In company news, Lemonade (LMND) shares fell 9.4% after the financial technology company priced a $544.5 million public offering of 3.3 million common shares at $165 apiece, or 6.5% under Wednesday's closing price. General Catalyst Group, Harel Insurance and other early-stage investors in the company also sold an additional 1.52 million shares through a concurrent private placement.

Power REIT (PW) fell 8% after Thursday announcing its purchase of a 4.3-acre land parcel in Ordway, Colo., along with plans to build a 21,548-square-foot greenhouse and cannabis processing facility for a combined $1.8 million. The real estate investment trust is expecting the deal will boost its yearly core funds from operations by $0.09 per share and increase its total core FFO to $2.44 per share on an annualized run-rate basis.

First Republic Bank (FRC) slipped 1.9% despite Thursday reporting Q4 net income of $1.60 per share, improving on a $1.39 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting First Republic to earn $1.53 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31. Total revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $1.11 billion, also exceeding the $1.04 billion analyst mean.

To the upside, Upstart Holdings (UPST) climbed 5% after Thursday saying Puerto Rico-based OFG Bancorp (OFG) selected its First Republic Bank (FRC) slipped 1.9% despite Thursday reporting Q4 net income of $1.60 per share, improving on a $1.39 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting First Republic to earn $1.53 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31. Total revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $1.11 billion, also exceeding the $1.04 billion analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMND UPST FRC PW

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular