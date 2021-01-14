Banking
LMND

Financial Sector Update for 01/14/2021: LMND, XLF, FAS, FAZ, BLK, BXS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial firms were trading mostly higher before markets opened on Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gained 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares ETF (FAS) rose 1.6%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares ETF (FAZ) declined 1.3%.

Lemonade (LMND) shares were approximately 2.6% lower in recent pre-market trade after pricing on Wednesday its public offering of 3.3 million common shares offered by the company and 1,524,314 common shares offered by certain selling stockholders at $165 per share.

BlackRock (BLK) shares were approximately 3.2% lower in recent, pre-market trade after reporting on Thursday Q4 adjusted earnings of $10.18 per share, up from adjusted earnings of $8.34 per share in the prior-year period.

In other sector news, BancorpSouth (BXS) said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire FNS Bancshares in a deal valued at $108.4 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMND XLF FAS FAZ BLK

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular