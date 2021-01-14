Financial Sector Update for 01/14/2021: LMND, XLF, FAS, FAZ, BLK, BXS

Financial firms were trading mostly higher before markets opened on Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gained 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares ETF (FAS) rose 1.6%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares ETF (FAZ) declined 1.3%.

Lemonade (LMND) shares were approximately 2.6% lower in recent pre-market trade after pricing on Wednesday its public offering of 3.3 million common shares offered by the company and 1,524,314 common shares offered by certain selling stockholders at $165 per share.

BlackRock (BLK) shares were approximately 3.2% lower in recent, pre-market trade after reporting on Thursday Q4 adjusted earnings of $10.18 per share, up from adjusted earnings of $8.34 per share in the prior-year period.

In other sector news, BancorpSouth (BXS) said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire FNS Bancshares in a deal valued at $108.4 million.

