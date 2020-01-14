Financial Sector Update for 01/14/2020: UBS,FRC,V,ACIW,JPM,C

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.30%

BAC +0.78%

WFC -4.83%

C +1.72%

USB +0.21%

Financial stocks still were mixed in late trade, supported somewhat by sector heavyweights JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Citigroup (C) earlier Tuesday reporting better-than-expected Q4 results. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was dropping 0.3% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) UBS Group AG (UBS) climbed 1% on Tuesday after reportedly beginning a new round of job cuts in its European and Asian wealth management units in a bid to lower costs and speed up decision-making. The global financial services company has cut as much as 20% of its workforce on some European teams and also has been trimming management layers in Asia, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News. The layoffs, which will also include the Middle East and Africa, could eventually reach 500 employees, they said.

In other sector news:

(+) First Republic Bank (FRC) climbed 4.5% after reporting Q4 financial results exceeding analyst estimates. It earned $1.39 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, improving on a $1.29 per share profit during the saame quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue grew 8.2% to $877.5 million, also topping the $876.9 million Street view.

(+) Visa (V) was fractionally higher after the credit card issuer announced its $5.3 billion purchase of Plaid, which developed a network allowing apps to connect with users' bank accounts. Visa is expecting the deal will improve payment capabilities for fintech developers while expanding its market opportunities.

(-) ACI Worldwide (ACIW) declined 5% following the electronic payments software firm lowering its FY19 revenue forecast after saying an existing customer failed to sign a large contract expansion last month, as expected. The company now sees revenue for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 in a range of $1.255 billion to $1.265 billion, down from its prior call expecting between $1.315 billion to $1.345 billion and missing the $1.32 billion analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.