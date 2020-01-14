Financial Sector Update for 01/14/2020: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, ACIW, STAG

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.98%

BAC: +0.63%

WFC: -3.38%

C: +0.81%

USB: +0.07%

The biggest stocks in the financial sector were mostly trading higher before markets open on Tuesday.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) JPMorgan Chase shares were up 0.9% after the company reported revenue of $28.3 billion, up from $26.1 billion during the same quarter a year earlier and ahead of consensus from Capital IQ for $27.7 billion. Earnings came in at $2.57 a share, up from $1.98 in the year-earlier period and ahead of the Street view for $2.36 a share.

(-) Wells Fargo fell more than 3% after reporting Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.60, down from $1.21 a year earlier and lower than the Capital IQ estimate of $1.12. Revenue for the quarter was $19.9 billion, down from $21 billion a year earlier and lower than the Street estimate of $20.1 billion.

(-) ACI Worldwide (ACIW) retreated more than 7%. The company said it expects full-year 2019 revenue of between $1.255 billion and $1.265 billion, up 20% year over year, but lower than its prior guidance of $1.315 billion to $1.345 billion.

(-) Real estate investment trust STAG Industrial (STAG), which was down nearly 1% after pricing a public offering of 8.75 million common shares for gross proceeds of approximately $274.8 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.