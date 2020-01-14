Financial Sector Update for 01/14/2020: FRC,V,ACIW,JPM,C

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.96%

BAC +1.38%

WFC -4.06%

C +2.66%

USB +0.49%

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, supported somewhat by sector heavyweights JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Citigroup (C) earlier Tuesday reporting better-than-expected Q4 results. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was dropping 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing over 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) First Republic Bank (FRC) climbed 5.7% after reporting Q4 financial results exceeding analyst estimates. It earned $1.39 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, improving on a $1.29 per share profit during the saame quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue grew 8.2% to $877.5 million, also topping the $876.9 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Visa (V) was fractionally higher after the credit card issuer announced its $5.3 billion purchase of Plaid, which developed a network allowing apps to connect with users' bank accounts. Visa is expecting the deal will improve payment capabilities for fintech developers while expanding its market opportunities.

(-) ACI Worldwide (ACIW) declined 6% following the electronic payments software firm lowering its FY19 revenue forecast after saying an existing customer failed to sign a large contract expansion last month, as expected. The company now sees revenue for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 in a range of $1.255 billion to $1.265 billion, down from its prior call expecting between $1.315 billion to $1.345 billion and missing the $1.32 billion analyst mean.

