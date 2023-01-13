Financial Sector Update for 01/13/2023: WFC, JPM, BAC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently slipping past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 4%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 4% higher.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was over 3% lower after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.67 per diluted share, down from $1.38 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.61.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) reported Q4 earnings of $3.57 per diluted share, up from $3.33 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $3.10. JPMorgan Chase was slipping past 2% recently.

Bank of America (BAC) reported Q4 earnings of $0.85 per diluted share, up from $0.82 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.77. Bank of America was recently down more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.