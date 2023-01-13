Financial Sector Update for 01/13/2023: BK,WAFD,LC,ARCC

Financial stocks extended their moderate gains, continuing to recover from early declines fueled by an initial spate of disappointing results by several large banks. The NYSE Financial Index was adding 0.5%, and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) climbed 0.6%

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 0.7%.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.2% to $19,350, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 6.2 basis points to 3.511%.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) rose 1.9% amid reports the bank plans to eliminate around 1,500 positions, or about 3% of its current workforce, during 2023. Most of the jobs on the chopping block will be among managers, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Washington Federal (WAFD) added 3.6% after the bank holding company overnight reported net income of $1.16 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Dec. 31, improving on a $0.71 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share. Total revenue increased to $196.8 million from $152.8 million during the year-ago period and also topped the $193.7 million analyst mean.

LendingClub (LC) climbed 1.4% after late Thursday issuing preliminary Q4 results exceeding Wall Street expectations for the final three months of 2022 but also said it would cut about 14% of its current jobs, saying it needs to lower costs and better align operations as consumer borrowing slows while the Federal Reserve boosts interest rates to fight inflation.

Ares Capital (ARCC) dropped 3.4% after pricing an upsized $197.7 million public offering of 10.5 million common shares at $18.83 apiece, representing a 4% discount to Thursday's closing price. The commercial lender added an extra 1.5 million shares to the deal over its original plan.

