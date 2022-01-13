Financial Sector Update for 01/13/2022: NAVI,FNWD,SNFCA

Financial stocks were advancing moderately in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.1% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up just 0.2%.

Bitcoin was sinking 1.9% lower at $42,951 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 0.4 basis points higher at 1.729%.

In company news, Navient (NAVI) added 1.4% after the student loans processor reached a $1.85 billion agreement with attorneys general in more than three dozen states to settle allegations of abusive and predatory student loan servicing and origination practices, canceling $1.7 billion in debt owed by around 66,000 borrowers and making a one-time $145 million payment to the states. Navient said the settlement "expressly denies" it violated any law, including consumer-protection laws, or caused harm to the borrower.

Finward Bancorp (FNWD) climbed 0.1% after Stephens Thursday began coverage of the bank holding company with an overweight stock rating and a $56 price target.

Security National Financial (SNFCA) was 0.2% lower in light Thursday trade after the life insurance, funeral planning, and specialty products firm said it closed on its purchase of Holbrook Mortuary in Salt Lake City, Utah.

