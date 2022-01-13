Financial Sector Update for 01/13/2022: EZPW,NAVI,FNWD,SNFCA

Financial stocks were swinging between small gains and losses late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was falling 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.0% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.2%.

Bitcoin was sinking 2.6% to $42,606, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 0.8 basis points lower at 1.711%, backing down from a midday advance.

In company news, EZCORP (EZPW) fell over 11% after the pawn-shop chain named chief strategy officer Lachlan Given and John Powell, the president of its US pawn operations, as interim co-CEOs, taking over for Jason Kulas, who quit to accept a job at another firm. Kulas will continue as a director on the EZCORP board and will also assist with the transition.

Navient (NAVI) declined fractionally, reversing a 3% gain earlier Thursday, after the student loans processor reached a $1.85 billion agreement with attorneys general in more than three dozen states settling allegations of abusive and predatory student loan servicing and origination practices, canceling $1.7 billion in debt owed by around 66,000 borrowers and making a one-time $145 million payment to the states. Navient said the settlement "expressly denies" it violated any law, including consumer-protection laws, or caused harm to the borrower.

Among gainers, Security National Financial (SNFCA) was 0.2% higher in light Thursday trade after the life insurance, funeral planning, and specialty products firm said it closed on its purchase of Holbrook Mortuary in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Finward Bancorp (FNWD) climbed almost 1% after Stephens Thursday began coverage of the bank holding company with an overweight stock rating and a $56 price target.

