Financial Sector Update for 01/13/2022: COIN

Financial stocks were cautiously higher ahead of Thursday's market open as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gained 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) rose 0.8%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) lost 0.4%.

Coinbase Global (COIN) added more than 2% after acquiring FairX, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission-approved futures exchange for crypto derivatives.

Ares Capital (ARCC) declined 4.0% on plans to launch a public offering of 10 million common shares.

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) was 1% up after it closed on $118 million of loans originated through its lending platform in fiscal Q4 ended Dec. 31, up from $77 million during the prior-year period.

