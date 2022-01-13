Banking
COIN

Financial Sector Update for 01/13/2022: COIN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were cautiously higher ahead of Thursday's market open as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gained 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) rose 0.8%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) lost 0.4%.

Coinbase Global (COIN) added more than 2% after acquiring FairX, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission-approved futures exchange for crypto derivatives.

Ares Capital (ARCC) declined 4.0% on plans to launch a public offering of 10 million common shares.

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) was 1% up after it closed on $118 million of loans originated through its lending platform in fiscal Q4 ended Dec. 31, up from $77 million during the prior-year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COIN

Latest Personal Finance Videos

Developing a Student Loan Repayment Plan Once Forbearance Ends on May 1

Jan 07, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular