Financial Sector Update for 01/13/2021: MARA,INFO,V

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping less than 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing 0.1%.

In company news, Marathon Patent Group (MARA) tumbled over 12% after the cryptocurrency mining company announced plans for a $250 million direct offering with several institutional investors of 12.5 million of its common shares priced at $20 apiece, or 23.5% under Tuesday's closing price. Marathon overnight also filed a registration statement for the potential sale of up to $300 million in securities.

IHS Markit (INFO) declined fractionally after the financial data services company Wedenesday reported a 1.2% decline in fiscal Q4 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $1.107 billion during the three months ended Nov. 30 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.112 billion.

Among gainers, Visa (V) was almost 1% higher after the credit card issuer said it would continue to work with fintech startup Plaid on "complementary" business opportunities despite the companies late Tuesday mutually scrapping their proposed $5.3 billion merger following the deal running into an anti-trust legal roadblock at the US Department of Justice. In a conference call with analysts, Visa CEO Al Kelly said there remains ways to create a more meaningful commercial agreement with Plaid and "we'll be discussing them with them."

