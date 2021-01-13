Financial Sector Update for 01/13/2021: LAZ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial firms were trading mostly lower before markets opened on Wednesday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) down 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) retreated 1.1%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) gained 0.8%.

Repay Holdings (RPAY) shed nearly 6% in low volume after launching on Tuesday a public offering of $130 million in class A shares.

IHS Markit (INFO) gained almost 1% after reporting on Wednesday fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.72, up from $0.65 a year earlier and beating the average Capital IQ estimate of $0.67.

Lazard (LAZ) was trading fractionally higher after saying it expects assets under management of about $258.6 billion as of Dec. 31, up from $247.6 billion recorded in the previous month.

