Financial Sector Update for 01/13/2020: WFC,CDLX,BDGE,PEB

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.50%

BAC +0.59%

WFC -0.83%

C +1.24%

USB -0.35%

Financial stocks added slightly to their prior gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising nearly 0.6% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing more than 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.7%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Wells Fargo (WFC) dropped over 1% after a federal jury in Texas late Friday ordered the bank giant to pay $102.8 million to the United Services Automobile Association for infringing on USAA patents for a mobile deposit system. A separate jury in November said Wells Fargo should pay $200 million for infringing two other USAA patents. The bank said it "strongly disagrees" with the latest verdict, adding it is considering a possible appeal.

In other sector news:

(+) Cardlytics (CDLX) raced 25% higher after the bank advertising platform Monday reported preliminary Q4 revenue of between $68.5 million to $69.5 million, breezing past the Capital IQ consensus looking for $59.1 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

(+) Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) was ahead almost 2% after announcing a 4.3% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.24 per share, up from $0.23 per share previously and payable Jan. 31 to shareholders of record on Jan. 24.

(+) Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) declined fractionally after Capital One raised its stock rating for the real estate investment trust to equal weight from overweight but retained it $30 price target for Pebblebrook shares.

