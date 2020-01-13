Financial Sector Update for 01/13/2020: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, GS, BDGE, AJG

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.59%

BAC: +0.72%

WFC: +0.53%

C: +0.58%

USB: flat

The leading financial stocks were mostly gaining before markets open on Monday.

In other financial sector news:

(+) Goldman Sachs (GS) was up less than 1%. The company is planning to increase its headcount in China to up to 600 as part of its efforts to expand its business in the country, a source told Bloomberg News.

(=) Bridge Bancorp was flat after its board increased its quarterly dividend to $0.24 per share from $0.23 per share in the previous quarter. The dividend will be paid on Jan. 31 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 24.

(=) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) was also flat after announcing that it has taken full-ownership of London-based Capsicum Reinsurance Brokers LLP.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.