Financial Sector Update for 01/13/2020: CDLX,BDGE,PEB

JPM +0.20%

BAC +0.39%

WFC -0.86%

C +0.62%

USB -0.38%

Financial stocks were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising nearly 0.5% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing more than 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead over 0.6%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Cardlytics (CDLX) raced 21% higher after the bank advertising platform Monday reported preliminary Q4 revenue of between $68.5 million to $69.5 million, breezing past the Capital IQ consensus looking for $59.1 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) was ahead over 1% after announcing a 4.3% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.24 per share, up from $0.23 per share previously and payable Jan. 31 to shareholders of record on Jan. 24.

(+) Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) rose fractionally after Capital One raised its stock rating for the real estate investment trust to equal weight from overweight but retained it $30 price target for Pebblebrook shares.

