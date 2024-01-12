Financial Sector Update for 01/12/2024: JPM, BAC, WFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slightly higher pre-bell Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) marginally up recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.1%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.97 per share, up from $3.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.60.

Bank of America (BAC) was slipping almost 3% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.70 per diluted share, down from $0.85 per share a year earlier.

Wells Fargo (WFC) reported Q4 earnings of $0.86 per diluted share, up from $0.75 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.87. Wells Fargo was down more than 2% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.