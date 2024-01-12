Financial Sector Update for 01/12/2024: DB, C, WFC, BAC

Financial stocks fell in late Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index off 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index dropped 1.4%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) slumped 5.8% to $43,674, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries eased 3 basis points to 3.95%.

In economic news, the US producer price index fell 0.1% in December, the same as the previous month, compared with a 0.1% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. After excluding food and energy prices, the core PPI held steady for a third straight month, below the 0.2% increase expected.

In corporate news, Deutsche Bank (DB) is considering a tie up with other European banks as part of Chief Executive Christian Sewing's plan to boost his firm's valuation, Bloomberg reported Friday. The bank's shares were down 2.5%.

Citigroup (C) unexpectedly swung to a Q4 loss due to an increase in expenses that included a special assessment fee to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., while it disclosed plans to cut 20,000 jobs by 2026. Its shares rose 1%.

Wells Fargo's (WFC) Q4 earnings fell short of Wall Street's estimates on costs incurred in relation to last year's bank failures and severance payments. Its shares fell 3.1%.

Bank of America (BAC) Q4 earnings tumbled after a $2.1 billion charge to replenish the FDIC's insurance fund and a larger-than-expected decline in revenue. The bank's shares fell 0.9%.

