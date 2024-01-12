News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 01/12/2024: C, BAC, WFC

January 12, 2024 — 01:43 pm EST

Financial stocks fell in Friday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index dropped 1.3%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) slumped almost 6% to $43,575, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries eased to 3.969%.

In economic news, the US producer price index fell 0.1% in December, the same as the previous month, compared with a 0.1% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. After excluding food and energy prices, the core PPI held steady for a third straight month, below the 0.2% increase expected.

In corporate news, Citigroup (C) unexpectedly swung to a Q4 loss due to an increase in expenses that included a special assessment fee to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., while it disclosed plans to cut 20,000 jobs by 2026. Its shares rose 1.6%.

Wells Fargo's (WFC) Q4 earnings fell short of Wall Street's estimates on costs incurred in relation to last year's bank failures and severance payments. The stock fell 3.3%.

Bank of America (BAC) Q4 earnings tumbled after a $2.1 billion charge to replenish the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s insurance fund and a larger-than-expected decline in revenue. The bank's shares fell 1.1%.

