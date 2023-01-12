Financial Sector Update for 01/12/2023: SAN, GS, FINV, MET, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was climbing by 0.6% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 2.2% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.4% lower.

Banco Santander (SAN) said Goldman Sachs (GS) has, on behalf of the Spanish lender, bought back an aggregate of 850,000 of its own shares from Jan. 5 to 11. Banco Santander was recently advancing by 2.8%.

FinVolution Group (FINV) was almost 2% higher after saying its AdaKami subsidiary in Indonesia has signed a strategic deal with PT Bank Permata for a 100 billion Indonesian rupiah ($6.5 million) increase to the company's financing facility.

MetLife (MET) was advancing 0.3% after saying it plans to redeem all of its $1 billion outstanding 4.368% series D senior debentures.

