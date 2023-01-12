Financial Sector Update for 01/12/2023: RDFN,SAN,PYPL,V,GS

Financial stocks were advancing Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.2%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was climbing 0.5%.

Bitcoin was increasing 7.7% to $18,820. The yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 11.8 basis points to 3.436% after data Thursday showed a 0.1% decline in US consumer prices during December compared with the prior month, matching market forecasts and reversing a 0.1% increase in November.

In company news, Redfin (RDFN) rose 4.5% after the residential real estate broker said it was teaming up with energy software firm WattBuy to provide prospective buyers with estimated utility costs for properties for sale.

Banco Santander (SAN) added 3% on Thursday after the Spanish lender said it repurchased 850,000 of its shares previously held by Goldman Sachs (GS) since Jan. 5 through Wednesday priced between 2.97 ($3.22) to 3.03 ($3.29) euros each. Goldman shares were 1.1% higher this afternoon.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) gained 2.1% after Thursday saying customers using its Xoom digital money transfer service Xoom can now deposit money from the US to Visa (V) debit cards in 25 countries, including Great Britain, the Philippines and Singapore. Additional countries are expected later in 2023, it said.

