Financial Sector Update for 01/12/2023: JPM, RDFN, SAN, PYPL, V, GS

Financial stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% although the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was ahead just 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up fractionally, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was climbing 1.1%.

Bitcoin was increasing 7.8% to $18,920. The yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 10.5 basis points to 3.449% after data Thursday showed a 0.1% decline in US consumer prices during December compared with the prior month, matching market forecasts and reversing a 0.1% increase in November.

In company news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) declined fractionally, turning negative just before Thursday's close. The financial conglomerate shut down its college financial aid website it bought in 2022 for $175 million and last month suing Frank founder Charlie Javice for allegedly faking student accounts on the platform.

Among advancers, PayPal Holdings (PYPL) gained 1.6% after saying customers using its Xoom digital money transfer service Xoom can now deposit money from the US to Visa (V) debit cards in 25 countries, including Great Britain, the Philippines and Singapore. Additional countries are expected later in 2023, it said.

Banco Santander (SAN) added 2.8% after the Spanish lender repurchased 850,000 shares since Jan. 5 through Wednesday.

Redfin (RDFN) rose 5.7% after the residential real estate broker said it was teaming up with energy software firm WattBuy to provide prospective buyers with estimated utility costs for properties for sale.

