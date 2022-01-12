Financial Sector Update for 01/12/2022: LC,MFG,JEF

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.5%.

Bitcoin was 2.8% higher at $43,762 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 2.6 basis points lower at 1.720%.

In company news, LendingClub (LC) rose 2.9% after a Janney upgrade of the consumer lender to buy from neutral.

Mizuho Financial (MFG) was edging 0.2% higher after saying its Mizuho Americas unit will acquire global placement agent Capstone Partners, with the deal expected to expand Mizuho's investment and corporate banking franchise as well as its M&A advisory business. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) declined more than 10% after the financial services company reported a Q4 profit of $1.20 per share, up from $1.11 per share during the fiscal fourth quarter but still trailing the two-analyst mean expecting Jefferies to earn $1.26 per share. Revenue fell about 3% from year-ago levels to $1.81 billion, also lagging the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $1.90 billion.

