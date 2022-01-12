Financial Sector Update for 01/12/2022: JEF, MFG, WFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) climbing by 0.02% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.41% higher, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was down by 0.62%.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) was slipping by more than 5% even after posting fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.20 per diluted share, up from $1.11 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.26.

Mizuho Financial Group's (MFG) Mizuho Americas said it agreed to acquire global placement agent Capstone Partners. Mizuho Financial was recently advancing by over 3%.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) said it is offering an expanded set of product features aimed at limiting overdraft-related fees as well as other offerings that would help meet clients' short-term financial needs. Wells Fargo was marginally higher recently.

