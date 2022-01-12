Financial Sector Update for 01/12/2022: ALLY,LC,MFG,JEF

Financial stocks were ending narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) down less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.2%.

Bitcoin was 2.1% higher at $43,736, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries Wednesday fell 2.1 basis points to 1.725%.

In company news, Ally Financial (ALLY) added 3.2% after the lender late Tuesday authorized a $2 billion stock buyback program running through the end of 2022 and also declared a 20% increase for its quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share.

LendingClub (LC) rose 2.0% after a Janney upgrade of the consumer lender to buy from neutral.

Mizuho Financial (MFG) was edging 0.5% higher after it said its Mizuho Americas unit will acquire global placement agent Capstone Partners, with the deal expected to expand Mizuho's investment and corporate banking franchise as well as its M&A advisory business.

Among decliners, Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) fell over 10% after the financial services company reported a Q4 profit of $1.20 per share, up from $1.11 per share during the fiscal fourth quarter but still trailing the two-analyst mean expecting Jefferies to earn $1.26 per share. Revenue fell about 3% from year-ago levels to $1.81 billion, also lagging the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $1.90 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.