Financial Sector Update for 01/12/2021: UBS, DB, ARES, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading higher pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.48%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% lower.

UBS (UBS) will shutter a fifth of its banking branches in Switzerland in Q1 and lowered the exemption threshold for customer deposits that will be subjected to a negative rate charge, media reported, citing internal documents. UBS was marginally advancing in recent trading.

Deutsche Bank (DB) is said to have decided not to do any future business with outgoing US President Donald Trump or his company, The New York Times reported, citing an unnamed person familiar with the bank's thinking. Deutsche Bank was recently up more than 1%.

Ares Management ARES) was unchanged after announcing that it formed a new company, Vmo Aircraft Leasing LP, to acquire and lease commercial aircrafts.

