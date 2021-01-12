Financial Sector Update for 01/12/2021: PPBI,FTFT,TREE,LGHL

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.7%.

In company news, Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) climbed 1.4% after Tuesday announcing a new $150 million stock buyback program for up to 4.7 million of its common shares, representing 5% of the company's outstanding stock.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT) raced almost 18% higher after the blockchain e-commerce company late Monday sold 3 million of its common shares to institutional investors through a $15 million direct offering priced at $5 apiece, or about 8.6% under its last closing price.

LendingTree (TREE) rose more than 16% after saying it expects to report Q4 revenue in a range of $220 million and $222 million, up from its prior projections expecting between $200 million and $215 million and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for the consumer lender to generate $210.4 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Lion Group Holding (LGHL) climbed 8.5% after announcing a preliminary agreement to acquire privately held Lion FinTech Group, which if completed, will enable its clients to trade legal legal tender crypto currencies through Lion FinTech's proprietary license in Dubai. Financial terms of the deal should be finalized by March 31, the companies said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.