Financial Sector Update for 01/11/2024: FFNW, COIN, HOOD, C

Financial stocks fell in Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index declined 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) shed 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 0.5% to $46,460, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 4.02%.

In economic news, the US seasonally adjusted consumer price index rose 0.3% in December from a 0.1% increase in November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday. The market expectations were for a 0.2% gain. On a year-over-year basis, the headline CPI accelerated to 3.4% from 3.1%.

US initial jobless claims fell sequentially to 202,000 during the week ended Jan. 6 from an upwardly revised 203,000, compared with expectations for an increase to 210,000 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:50 am ET.

In corporate news, First Financial Northwest (FFNW) agreed to sell its First Financial Northwest Bank unit to Global Federal Credit Union for $231.2 million in cash. First Financial Northwest shares soared 48%.

Coinbase (COIN) fell 6.5% and Robinhood (HOOD) declined 3.2%, a day after the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved the listing and trading of severalbitcoin exchangetraded funds.

Citigroup (C) dropped 2.3% after the bank said it recorded a $1.3 billion reserve build in Q4 tied to increases in transfer risk related to exposure outside the US, notably Argentina and Russia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.