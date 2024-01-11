Financial Sector Update for 01/11/2024: C, HBAN. BLK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently slipping by 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.9%.

Citigroup (C) was slipping past 1% after saying it recorded a $1.3 billion reserve build in Q4 tied to increases in transfer risk related to exposure outside the US, notably Argentina and Russia.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) said its chief technology and operations officer, Paul Heller, will retire, effective March 1, a position he has held since 2012. Huntington Bancshares was marginally lower in recent premarket activity.

BlackRock (BLK) said the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved its exchange traded fund, iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), to track the price of bitcoin. BlackRock was slightly declining pre-bell.

