News & Insights

Banking
C

Financial Sector Update for 01/11/2024: C, HBAN. BLK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

January 11, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently slipping by 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.9%.

Citigroup (C) was slipping past 1% after saying it recorded a $1.3 billion reserve build in Q4 tied to increases in transfer risk related to exposure outside the US, notably Argentina and Russia.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) said its chief technology and operations officer, Paul Heller, will retire, effective March 1, a position he has held since 2012. Huntington Bancshares was marginally lower in recent premarket activity.

BlackRock (BLK) said the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved its exchange traded fund, iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), to track the price of bitcoin. BlackRock was slightly declining pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C
XLF
FAS
FAZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.