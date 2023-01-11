Financial Sector Update for 01/11/2023: FFIN, CS, ARES, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently climbing by 0.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.9% lower.

First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) was almost 5% higher after saying Michelle Hickox has been elected chief financial officer to succeed James Gordon.

Credit Suisse (CS) is considering cutting its 2022 bonus pool by about 50% after a 32% reduction in the 2021 bonus pool, Bloomberg News reported, quoting unnamed people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse shares weres down 0.3% recently.

Ares Management (ARES) was up 0.04% after saying it raised about $5.00 billion through its Infrastructure Debt Fund V.

