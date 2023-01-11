Financial Sector Update for 01/11/2023: ARBK,GLXY.TO,UE,AJG,FFIN,IBTX

Financial stocks extended their earlier advance Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.1% in late trade while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was adding 3.3%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.5% to $17,536, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 4.7 basis points to 3.574%.

In company news, Argo Blockchain (ARBK) fell over 19% after the cryptocurrency firm Wednesday said it mined 147 bitcoin or bitcoin equivalents during December, down almost 26% compared with the previous month. Argo also said chief growth officer Justin Nolan left the company with the Dec. 29 sale of its Helios mining facility in Texas to Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY.TO).

Urban Edge Properties (UE) gained 5.2% after late Tuesday reporting record volumes for last year, with the real estate investment trust signing 69 new leases for more than 1 million square feet during 2022.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) rose 1.2% after saying it bought the John C Breckenridge plan management and insurance brokerage in Sacramento, California, specializing in student and intercollegiate athletics insurance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) was 0.5% higher after late Tuesday naming Michelle Hickox to be its new chief financial officer, succeeding James Gordon, who stepped down on Monday to pursue other opportunities. Hickox joins First Financial from Independent Financial Group, where she also was CFO.

