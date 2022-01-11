Financial Sector Update for 01/11/2022: LC,NVEI,NVEI.TO,RMAX

Financial stocks were moderately higher than several other sectors, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% in afternoon trading while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.6% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.5%.

Bitcoin was climbing 3.2% to $42,528 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.8 basis points lower at 1.762%.

In company news, LendingClub (LC) rose 11% after Seaport Global began coverage of the consumer lender with a buy stock rating and a $35 price target.

Nuvei (NVEI) added over 10% in Tuesday trading after saying it has integrated its payments systems with Flow, allowing traders to buy non-fungible tokens and other digital assets using FUSD, the most prominent US dollar-based stablecoin on Flow.

Re/Max Holdings (RMAX) climbed 2.5% after the residential real estate brokerage authorized a $100 million stock buyback program while saying board member Stephen Joyce will become interim CEO after Adam Contos steps down on March 31. Contos and Joyce will serve as co-chief executives beginning March 1 to help facilitate the transition.

