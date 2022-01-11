Financial Sector Update for 01/11/2022: IREN,LC,NVEI,NVEI.TO,RMAX

Financial stocks extended their midday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index Tuesday rising 1.0% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.8% in afternoon trading.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.2% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.1%.

Bitcoin was 3.7% higher at $42,865 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 3.4 basis points to 1.746%.

In company news, Iris Energy (IREN) saw a 9.1% gain after the company Tuesday said it mined 124 bitcoins during December, up from 113 bitcoin mined the prior month, although its revenue fell about 6% from November levels to $6.2 million after the revenue each bitcoin produced fell to $49,700 last month from $58,328 during November.

LendingClub (LC) rose over 12% after Seaport Global began coverage of the consumer lender with a buy stock rating and a $35 price target.

Nuvei (NVEI) added 9.4% in Tuesday trading after saying it has integrated its payments systems with Flow, allowing traders to buy non-fungible tokens and other digital assets using FUSD, the most prominent US dollar-based stablecoin on Flow.

Re/Max Holdings (RMAX) climbed 3.7% after the residential real estate brokerage authorized a $100 million stock buyback program while saying board member Stephen Joyce will become interim CEO after Adam Contos steps down on March 31. Contos and Joyce will serve as co-chief executives beginning March 1 to help facilitate the transition.

