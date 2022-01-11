Financial Sector Update for 01/11/2022: CME, BAM, FSK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.34%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.09% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by 0.30%.

CME Group (CME) was flat after it reported a 4% year-over-year increase in 2021 international average daily volume to 5.5 million contracts, driven mainly by growth in interest rate products.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority said it will launch an inquiry into Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) acquisition of a minority stake in Scotia Gas Networks. The regulatory agency said that the inquiry will focus on whether the deal will harm competition. Brookfield Asset Management was slightly advancing recently.

FS KKR Capital (FSK) priced its public offering of $500 million of 3.250% unsecured notes due 2027. FS KKR was slightly advancing recently.

