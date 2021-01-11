Financial Sector Update for 01/11/2021: RILY,NHLD,LMFA,ATCO

Financial stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.7%.

In company news, B Riley Financial (RILY) dropped 0.6% after announcing plans to acquire the 55% of National Holdings (NHLD) it doesn't already own, offering to buy each of the investment banking and asset management firm's outstanding shares for $3.25 in cash, or 6.9% above Friday's closing price. National Holdings recently was 7% higher, earlier climbing as much as 11% to top out at $3.36 per share.

Among gainers, LM Funding America (LMFA) was trading nearly 35% higher, easing from a 74% gain earlier Monday after saying its LMF Acquisition Opportunities blank check unit is planning for a $75 million initial public offering to fund potential acquisitions in the financial services industry, including the financial technology sector.

Atlas Corp (ATCO) was hanging on for a nearly 1% gain after the Canadian asset manager Monday named Graham Talbot as its new chief financial officer, succeeding Bing Chen, who had been interim CFO in addition to his responsiblities as chief executive officer. Talbot most recently was CFO of Abu Dhabi Power Corp and previously was finance chief at Maersk Energy and Maersk Oil.

