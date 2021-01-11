Financial Sector Update for 01/11/2021: REXR,RILY,NHLD,LMFA,ATCO

Financial stocks were mixed in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.1%.

In company news, Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) declined fractionally after the real estate investment trust Monday said it collected 97.3% of its contractual Q4 billings through Jan. 8, including 96% of the $3.35 million in COVID 19-related deferral repayments. That compares with collections of 87.9% duing its Q2 ended June 30 and a 97.3% collections rate during Q3.

B Riley Financial (RILY) dropped 1.5% after announcing plans to acquire the 55% of National Holdings (NHLD) it doesn't already own, offering to buy each of the investment banking and asset management firm's outstanding shares for $3.25 in cash, or 6.9% above Friday's closing price. National Holdings recently was 8.2% higher, earlier climbing as much as 11% to top out at $3.36 per share.

Among gainers, LM Funding America (LMFA) climbed over 15%, easing from a 74% gain earlier Monday after saying its LMF Acquisition Opportunities blank check unit is planning for a $75 million initial public offering to fund potential acquisitions in the financial services industry, including the financial technology sector.

Atlas Corp (ATCO) was hanging on for a 2.5% gain after the Canadian asset manager Monday named Graham Talbot as its new chief financial officer, succeeding Bing Chen, who had been interim CFO in addition to his responsibilities as chief executive officer. Talbot most recently was CFO of Abu Dhabi Power Corp and previously was finance chief at Maersk Energy and Maersk Oil.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.