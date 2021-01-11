Financial Sector Update for 01/11/2021: NHLD, RILY, LMFA, CS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were trading lower pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was slipping by 1% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were advancing more than 3%.

National Holdings (NHLD) was climbing past 7% after the investment banking and asset management firm agreed to be acquired by B. Riley Financial (RILY).

LM Funding America (LMFA) was surging by more than 61% after saying its indirect blank check unit LMF Acquisition Opportunities plans a $75 million initial public offering to fund acquisition in the financial services industry, including the financial technology sector.

Credit Suisse (CS) said it opened a branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that will provide extended wealth management services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, family-owned companies, government and government-related entities and corporations in the kingdom. Credit Suisse was 0.7% lower in recent trading.

