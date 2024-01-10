Financial Sector Update for 01/10/2024: XLF, FAS, FAZ, NTST, SAR

Financial stocks were little changed pre-bell Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) flat recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) were 0.4% lower, and the bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) were 0.2% higher.

Netstreit (NTST) said it priced a public offering of 9.6 million common shares at $18 per share. Netsreit shares were down 0.3% pre-bell Wednesday.

Saratoga Investment (SAR) shares were down 0.5% in premarket activity on Wednesday after the company reported fiscal Q3 net loss late Tuesday of $0.31 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.51 a year earlier.

