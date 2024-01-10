News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 01/10/2024: COIN, NU, WT

January 10, 2024 — 01:55 pm EST

Financial stocks were lower in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index easing 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) edged down 0.1% to $46,161, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 4.02%.

In economic news, the Mortgage Bankers Association said mortgage applications rebounded 9.9% in the week ended Jan. 5 after a 9.4% drop in the previous report even as mortgage rates rose further.

In corporate news, Coinbase (COIN) was 0.2% lower, after the US Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday said that the SEC's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, was "compromised" and a posting that spotbitcoin exchangetraded products had been approved was wrong.

Nu Mexico, a subsidiary of Nu (NU), said Wednesday it has launched the option for customers to receive money from the US via WhatsApp as part of a strategic alliance with chat-based platform Felix Pago. Nu shares rose 2.1%.

WisdomTree (WT) reported net outflows of $765 million in December, bringing total assets under management to about $100.13 billion as of Dec. 31. Its shares were up 0.5%.

Stocks mentioned

COIN
NU
WT

