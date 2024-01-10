News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 01/10/2024: ARES, COIN, NU, NDAQ

January 10, 2024 — 03:39 pm EST

Financial stocks rose in late Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) decreased 1.4% to $45,471, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries climbed 1.1 basis points to 4.03%.

In economic news, the Mortgage Bankers Association said mortgage applications rebounded 9.9% in the week ended Jan. 5 after a 9.4% drop in the previous report even as mortgage rates rose further.

In corporate news, Ares Management (ARES) is close to setting up a 20 billion euro ($21.9 billion) direct-lending fund that would target loan opportunities in Europe, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Ares shares gained 2.3%.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) and Indian authorities discussed the possibility of Indian companies directly listing on stock exchanges overseas, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing Nasdaq Executive Vice Chairman Edward Knight. Nasdaq shares rose 0.6%.

Coinbase (COIN) fell 1.1% after the US Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday said that the SEC's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, was "compromised" and a posting that spotbitcoin exchangetraded products had been approved was wrong.

Nu's (NU) Mexico unit launched the option for customers to receive money from the US via WhatsApp as part of a strategic alliance with chat-based platform Felix Pago. Nu shares rose 1.7%.

