Financial Sector Update for 01/10/2023: SSNC,JEF,GTY,UMPQ,COLB

Financial stocks continue to post slight gains in late Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each climbing 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.1%, but The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) still was slipping 0.2%.

Bitcoin was rising 1.3% to $17,457, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was gaining 10.4 basis points to 3.621%.

In company news, SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) eroded during Tuesday trading, with shares of the financial technology company dropping 2%, after investment manager USAA Real Estate said it was outsourcing its fund accounting and reporting functions to the financial technology company. Financial details were not disclosed, although the companies said around 60 former USAA employees are joining SS&C's GlobeOp division.

To the upside, Getty Realty (GTY) gained 0.6% after the real estate investment trust said it expects to generate non-GAAP funds from operations in a range of $2.19 to $2.21 per share for the 12 months ending Dec. 31. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are expecting adjusted FFO this year of $2.22 per share.

Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) rose 0.9% after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. late Monday approved the bank holding company's proposed merger with Columbia Banking System (COLB), marking the final regulatory nod needed for the deal to move forward. The companies now expect to complete their transaction by Feb. 28. Columbia shares were little changed recently.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) added 3.7% after the investment banking and asset management company late Monday reported an 18% decline in total revenue to reach $1.44 billion during the three months ended Nov. 30 but still exceeding the three-analyst consensus call looking for $1.25 billion in fiscal Q4 revenue.

