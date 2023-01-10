Financial Sector Update for 01/10/2023: JEF, GTY, UMPQ, COLB

Banking
Financial stocks were advancing slightly during Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index gaining 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.1% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was marginally lower.

Bitcoin was slipping 0.2% to $17,338, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was gaining 11.7 basis points to 3.634%.

In company news, Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) added 4.3%, a day after the investment banking and asset management company reported an 18% decline in total revenue to reach $1.44 billion during the three months ended Nov. 30 but still exceeding the three-analyst consensus call looking for $1.25 billion in Q4 revenue.

Getty Realty (GTY) gained 1.1% after the real estate investment trust said it expects to generate non-GAAP funds from operations in a range of $2.19 to $2.21 per share for the 12 months ending Dec. 31. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are expecting adjusted FFO this year of $2.22 per share.

Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) gained 1.5% after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. late Monday approved the bank holding company's proposed merger with Columbia Banking System (COLB), marking the final regulatory nod needed for the deal to move forward. The companies now expect to complete their transaction by Feb. 28. Columbia shares were 0.6% higher recently.

