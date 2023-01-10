Banking
FRBK

Financial Sector Update for 01/10/2023: FRBK, CG, FG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

January 10, 2023 — 09:09 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently 0.28% lower. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.80%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was unchanged.

Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) was slipping past 5% after saying it has been notified by Nasdaq regarding its non-compliance with the exchange's rule on holding an annual shareholder meeting no later than a year following the fiscal year-end.

Carlyle Group (CG) was down more than 1% after saying it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Indian skincare brand VLCC for an undisclosed sum.

F&G Annuities & Life (FG) was marginally declining after it priced a $500 million private offering of 7.40% senior notes due 2028.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRBK
CG
FG
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.