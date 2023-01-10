Financial Sector Update for 01/10/2023: FRBK, CG, FG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently 0.28% lower. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.80%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was unchanged.

Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) was slipping past 5% after saying it has been notified by Nasdaq regarding its non-compliance with the exchange's rule on holding an annual shareholder meeting no later than a year following the fiscal year-end.

Carlyle Group (CG) was down more than 1% after saying it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Indian skincare brand VLCC for an undisclosed sum.

F&G Annuities & Life (FG) was marginally declining after it priced a $500 million private offering of 7.40% senior notes due 2028.

