Financial Sector Update for 01/10/2022: SI, PYPL, CBZ

Financial stocks were falling in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.4%.

Bitcoin was 2.1% lower at $41,223 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries continued to rise, recently touching a two-year high.

In company news, Silvergate Capital (SI) slid 5.8% after Wedbush lowered its price target for the banking services company by $75 to $175 a share and also removed the stock from its Best Ideas list, writing in a new research note that the increasing likelihood the US could adopt a central bank digital currency "could negatively impact" the market for Silvergate's plans to issue stablecoins.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) was down about 4% after an executive with the the payments processor told Bloomberg the company is exploring the launch of its own stablecoin as part of a broader foray into the cryptocurrency markets, an executive from the payment technology company told Bloomberg News.

CBIZ (CBZ) fell 0.6% after the financial and insurance advisory company Monday announced its purchase of non-attest assets of the Marks Paneth accounting firm. Financial terms were not disclosed but CBIZ said the deal is expected to immediately increase its adjusted earnings by around $0.10 per share during 2022 and add about $138 million in revenue this year.

