Financial Sector Update for 01/10/2022: PYPL, JPM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.32%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.72% higher, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.91%.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) is exploring the launch of its own stablecoin as part of a foray into the cryptocurrency market, an executive from the payment technology company told Bloomberg News. PayPal was down more than 1%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) plans to hire an additional 100 employees as it expands its private banking operations in Asia this year, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed people with knowledge of the matter. The bank's shares were marginally advancing.

