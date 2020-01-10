Financial Sector Update for 01/10/2020: JPM, WFC, C, BAC, USB, JEF, PYPL, KREF

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.07%

BAC: -0.09%

WFC: +0.02%

C: -0.10%

USB: flat

The biggest stocks in the financial sector were mixed during pre-market trading Friday.

In other sector news:

(+) PayPal Holdings (PYPL) gained less than 1% before markets open. The company expects to report a pre-tax gain of $38 million, or $29 million after-tax, on its strategic investments in Q4, resulting in EPS impact of a positive $0.02 per share.

(=) Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) was flat. The company recently reported Q4 net income of $0.62 per share, swinging from a net loss of $0.06 per share a year ago and beating the Capital IQ estimate of $0.47 per share. It also announced a 20% increase in its quarterly dividend.

(=) KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF), which was also flat, said that 18 floating-rate originations reached an annual record of $3.1 billion in 2019, an increase of 15% over 2018 levels. The outstanding funded portfolio stood at $5 billion at year-end, marking 23% growth from 2018.

