Financial Sector Update for 01/10/2020: BRX,RHP,PYPL

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.81%

BAC -0.59%

WFC +0.10%

C -0.70%

USB -0.28%

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping almost 0.3% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were falling slightly more than 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Brixmor Property Group (BRX) was edging higher after late Thursday authorized a new, $400 million stock buyback program expiring in three years. The real estate investment trust late Thursday also filed a preliminary prospectus for an "at the market" offering of up to $400 million of its common stock.

In other sector news:

(-) Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) was down nearly 1% after Wells Fargo Friday lowered its price target for the real estate investment trust by $2 to $93 a share and reiterated its overweight rating for the company's stock.

(+) PayPal Holdings (PYPL) advanced fractionally after it said it expects to report a $29 million after-tax gain on its strategic investments during the final three months of 2019, boosting its Q4 earnings by around $0.02 per share. Its prior outlooks did not include any expectations of unrealized gains or losses from its investment portfolio.

