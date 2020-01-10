Financial Sector Update for 01/10/2020: BAM,BAM-A.TO,BRX,RHP,PYPL

Top Financial Stocks

Financial stocks added slightly to their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping almost 0.4% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling nearly 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead over 0.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) was edging higher shortly before Friday's closing bell following reported the Canadian real estate investor was joining forces with Singapore-based Temasek Holdings on a $16.6 billion acquisition bid for Thyssenkrupp's elevator division. Rival bidders include a group comprised of Blackstone (BX), Carlyle Group (CG) and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board along with another consortium between Advent, Cinven and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

In other sector news:

(+) Brixmor Property Group (BRX) was 1.3% higher after late Thursday authorizing a new, $400 million stock buyback program expiring in three years. The real estate investment trust late Thursday also filed a preliminary prospectus for an "at the market" offering of up to $400 million of its common stock.

(+) PayPal Holdings (PYPL) advanced fractionally after it said it expects to report a $29 million after-tax gain on its strategic investments during the final three months of 2019, boosting its Q4 earnings by around $0.02 per share. Its prior outlooks did not include any expectations of unrealized gains or losses from its investment portfolio.

(-) Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) was down nearly 1% after Wells Fargo Friday lowered its price target for the real estate investment trust by $2 to $93 a share and reiterated its overweight rating for the company's stock.

