Financial Sector Update for 01/09/2024: LDI, JEF, SYF

Financial stocks were declining in late Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index shed 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) declined 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped 0.6% to $46,720, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries increased almost 1 basis point to 4.01%.

In economic news, the US international trade deficit narrowed to $63.21 billion in November from a revised $64.48 billion gap in October.

In corporate news, LoanDepot (LDI) shares slumped 8% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company's stock to sell from neutral.

Jefferies Financial's (JEF) fiscal Q4 earnings nearly halved even as equity and debt underwriting buoyed investment banking revenue. Its shares fell 2.9%.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) said Tuesday it will offer its CareCredit health and wellness credit card financing at all Destination Pet locations across the US under a multiyear deal. Synchrony was down 1.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.